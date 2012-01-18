WASHINGTON A State Department official said on Wednesday that any new Keystone XL pipeline permit would have to undergo a new process and would not be rushed.

"It would trigger a completely new process," Kerri-Ann Jones, an assistant secretary in the State Department's Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, told reporters said about the pipeline permit which the Obama administration rejected on Wednesday. "We cannot state that anything would be expedited at this time."

Earlier in the day, a different State Department official had said the department could make use of existing environmental documents if a new proposal was similar to the existing application and could save some time in the process.

