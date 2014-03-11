China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
KUALA LUMPUR Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T) has made an offer to purchase 51 percent of Malaysia's Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd (KJCS.KL), bidding more on a per share basis than a rival Malaysian firm and sending Kian Joo's stock soaring.
The trading arm of the Toyota Group is offering 3.74 ringgit per share for the stake in the aluminum can maker, valuing the deal at some 847.3 million ringgit ($258 million).
That represents a 13 percent premium to a 3.30 ringgit per share offer from Aspire Insight Sdn Bhd, a local private company. In contrast to Toyota Tsusho, Aspire wants to take over Kian Joo in a deal worth 1.46 billion ringgit.
Kian Joo's shares jumped 7 percent to 3.44 ringgit in early trade.
Toyota Tsusho has reserved the right to re-calculate the offer since it has not yet conducted due diligence, according to Kian Joo's local stock exchange filing.
Kian Joo's major shareholders include fellow canning company Can-One Bhd (CNON.KL).
($1 = 3.2835 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.