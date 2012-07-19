Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N and BP North America (BP.L) said on Thursday they plan a partnership to process and store condensates along the U.S. Gulf Coast, as the hydrocarbon liquids from shale production gain a bigger role in U.S. energy markets.

BP will initially ship at least 40,000 barrels per day to a $200 million condensate processing facility that Kinder Morgan is building near the Houston Ship Channel.

The facility, expected to begin operations in early 2014, is designed eventually to process up to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), the companies said in a release.

Kinder Morgan's facility will process condensates, such as those produced in the Texas Eagle Ford shale play, into various products. Condensates are gaining importance in the U.S. Midcontinent markets as a light hydrocarbon that can be blended with heavy Canadian oil sands crude to flow through pipelines.

BP will also lease 750,000 barrels of tank capacity that Kinder plans to add at its Galena Park terminal, the companies said.

Rising Canadian exports of heavy oil sands crude to the United States require more light hydrocarbons for blending to make it easier to ship in pipelines and to process in U.S. refineries, such as BP's Whiting plant in Indiana.

(Reporting by New York energy desk and Bangalore Equities Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)