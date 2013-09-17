HONG KONG Shares of Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd (0124.HK) jumped as much as 17 percent to a seven-month high in resumed trade on Tuesday after it said it would distribute a special dividend to shareholders on completion of the sale of its brewery assets.

The stock surged to as high as HK$3.55, its highest since February 6. The stock had steadied to HK$3.36 as of 0516 GMT, up 11.2 percent, outpacing a 0.3 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Kingway said it will distribute a special dividend of HK$1 per share after it completes the sale of brewery assets.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)