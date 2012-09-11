Singer Kix Brooks walks in the 2011 ''Dressed to Kilt'' charity fashion show in New York April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee Kix Brooks admits to a case of nerves in releasing "New to This Town," his first solo album since the split-up of his 20-year country music partnership with Ronnie Dunn.

But Brooks, a Louisiana native, said he was proud of the 12-song record, released on Tuesday, which showcases his fun-loving, swamp-infused, quirky, country-influenced sound.

"This release is very much like starting over to me. Now that I have a few shows under my belt, I remember who I was and what I do and it feels right," said Brooks.

The two singers retired as a duo in 2010 after 20 years as country music's most successful pairing and 20 No. 1 hits including "Ain't Nothing Bout You," and "My Maria."

Brooks, 57, acknowledged the partnership was a tough act to follow, but has enjoyed rediscovering the music that portrays him individually.

"When Ronnie and I came off the road, I took some time, worked on some movies, did some fun stuff, and got my brain away from the duo for a minute," Brooks told Reuters.

"It was kind of fun to have that freedom of writing, coming up with awesome new songs that reflect where I come from," he said.

"I'm nervous and excited at the same time. Obviously any artist would be lying if he told you he didn't care what people thought about his music or if it were successful. You don't work this hard making music for yourself," he said.

The title track, "New To This Town," has became a metaphor for Brooks' re-entry into solo work. And the song almost didn't make it onto the disc.

"I thought I was through with the album, but I still had one writing session with (country songwriters ) Terry McBride and Marv Green. Marv had this idea. I loved it and we wrote the song," he said.

Brooks said he actually recorded 50 songs in total but only 12 made it to the album, which spans several genres.

"It's the way I've always played and listened to music. I don't know if it's versatile or schizophrenic!" he said.

