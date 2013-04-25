Rocket Internet prepares for profit from start-ups by year-end
BERLIN Rocket Internet said three of its leading start-ups were on track to make a profit by the end of the year as the German e-commerce investor reported lower quarterly losses.
Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell in line with analysts' expectations as manufacturers remained cautious about the economy and slow PC sales.
Net income fell to $166 million, or 98 cents per share, from $205 million, or $1.21 per share in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Revenue declined to $729 million from $841 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter revenue of $727 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW YORK Amazon.com on Tuesday became the second of the current S&P 500 components to hit the $1,000 price mark, beating Google parent Alphabet to the punch and underscoring a massive rally in large-cap technology-related stocks.