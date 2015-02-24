A lawsuit in 2012 by Ellen Pao, a former junior partner of venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers over allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation has helped shine a spotlight on accusations of sexism at Silicon Valley companies.

The following are some of the examples:

January 2015 - Stanford graduate Elise Clougherty sues Formation 8 partner Joe Lonsdale over allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and other charges.

August 2014 - The so-called Gamergate controversy, where fans of video games lash back online against criticism of sexism in the gaming industry, comes into general public view.

June 2014 - Whitney Wolfe, Tinder cofounder, sues Tinder for harassment; lawsuit settled in September.

May 2014 - Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s 2009 emails describing fraternity escapades leaked.

2014 Big technology companies release statistics throughout the year showing percentages of women employees, which generally hover around 30 percent, and lower at junior levels.

March 8, 2013 - CMEA venture firm executive assistants sue for sexual, racial harassment; lawsuit settled in 2014.

Sept. 7, 2012 - Carol Foster, former principal, sues Pantheon Ventures for gender and age discrimination and defamation; lawsuit settled in March 2013.

