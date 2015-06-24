PARIS Klepierre (LOIM.PA) is selling nine Dutch shopping malls to Wereldhave (WEHA.AS) for 770 million euros ($861 million) as the French mall operator refocuses its Dutch portfolio on the affluent Randstad region.

Klepierre, which bought smaller Dutch rival Corio last year in a 7.2 billion euro takeover, said that it would mostly use the net cash proceeds from the deal, estimated at 654 million euros, to pay down debt.

The company, which is 20 percent owned by U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG.N), said that it was sticking with its full-year earnings estimate of net current cash flow of 2.10-2.15 euros per share despite the sale.

With consumer spending in Europe recovering only slowly, Klepierre, like bigger Franco-Dutch rival Unibail-Rodamco (UNBP.AS), has been refocusing its portfolio on wealthy regions in Europe seeing faster than average economic growth.

Following the sale, Klepierre will have Dutch assets worth 1 billion euros in the Netherlands' central Randstad region, primarily in the cities of Rotterdam and Utrecht.

