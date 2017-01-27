Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
FRANKFURT Steelmaker Hierros Anon SA has signed a deal to buy the Spanish activities of Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE), which generated revenues of 120 million euros ($128 million) in the past fiscal year, accounting for about 2 percent of Kloeckner's group sales.
Kloeckner said that the pre-tax profit (EBT) of Kloeckner Metals Iberica "was most recently negative due to the continued difficult economic environment in Spain".
No purchase price was disclosed, but Kloeckner said it expected its net debt to come down significantly due to the cash inflow from the sale.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.