A Knight Capital logo is seen on a trader's jacket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Embattled equities trading firm Knight Capital Group (KCG.N) was close to securing a $400 million capital injection from a group of about a half dozen investors, CNBC reported Sunday, citing a person involved with the deal.

Chicago market-maker Getco and Omaha brokerage firm TD Ameritrade AMTD.N appear likely to be part of the investment group, the source told CNBC.

A Knight spokesperson could not be reached by CNBC and the report did not cite any response or comment from Getco or TD Ameritrade.

The reported $400 million capital infusion would come in the form of sale of convertible securities or bonds that turn into stock in Knight at a certain fixed price, CNBC reported.

Knight has been in crisis since Wednesday, when the firm lost $440 million -- most of its capital -- after a software glitch caused it to make thousands of unintended trades.

The company said on Thursday it was actively pursuing strategic and financing alternatives.

