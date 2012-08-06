NEW YORK Knight Capital Group Inc Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said on Monday the group of investors that injected $400 million into the firm over the weekend to keep it afloat after a massive trading error last week fully supports his leadership and his management team.

Joyce said in an interview that he does not believe any market rules were broken when a software glitch caused Knight to make thousands of unintended trades on about 140 stocks on Wednesday, distorting the market and leading to a $440 million loss at the firm.

