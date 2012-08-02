NEW YORK Rating agency Egan-Jones downgraded Knight Capital Group for a third time in two days on Thursday after the market-maker reported pre-tax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous trade position on August 1.

Egan-Jones lowered Knight's credit rating to CCC on Thursday, having already cut the company to B-minus earlier in the day.

In statements accompanying the cuts, Egan-Jones described the Knight Capital loss as "debilitating."

It also cautioned about "secondary losses related to the loss of confidence."

On Wednesday, the rating agency lowered Knight's rating to B from B-plus, citing operating issues at the company.

Knight said on Wednesday that a "technology issue" in its market-making unit had affected the routing of shares of around 150 stocks to the New York Stock Exchange, where abnormal volatility roiled the markets in early trading.

Now it must raise money to cover the trading loss that severely eroded its capital base.

"The company is actively pursuing its strategic and financing alternatives to strengthen its capital base," Knight said in a statement on Thursday. Its shares fell 56.8 percent to $3.00 on Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting by Richard Leong and Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)