NEW YORK Rating agency Egan-Jones upgraded Knight Capital Group on Monday after the market-maker said it received funding from its trading partners to cover a pretax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous trade position on Aug 1.

Egan-Jones raised Knight's credit rating to "B-minus" from "CCC" after cutting them several times last week.

Knight's rating remains in junk territory. Prior to a software glitch that caused the errant trades, Egan-Jones had a "B-plus" rating on Knight, two-notches above its current level.

Knight is still "fragile," Egan-Jones said in a statement. It "remains under-capitalized and there might be some residual lawsuits."

Earlier, Knight said its rescue would be financed with convertible preferred stock. Its trading partners involved will buy these shares with a 2 percent dividend. The deal is expected to close later Monday morning.

