By Mitch Lipka
Nov 7 Larry Elliott spent 30 years working at
Eastman Kodak Co., and he retired from the finance division in
1991, confident in the company's promises of health insurance
for life and a survivor income benefit that could help support
his wife when he dies.
But 21 years later, Elliott is now 75, and Kodak filed for
bankruptcy protection in January. As part of the company's
restructuring, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alan Gropper recently
approved ending those two benefits as of Dec 31, 2012 for some
56,000 retirees. Pensions are not affected by this ruling.
The move, described by Kodak as necessary for its successful
restructuring, took Elliott and other retirees by surprise.
"The idea the company would go into bankruptcy was a huge
psychological hit - something I never believed would ever
happen," says Elliott, who now lives in Brighton, New York, not
far from Kodak's Rochester headquarters.
Nevertheless, it was not unusual, says Greg Charleston,
Atlanta-based senior managing director of the turnaround and
restructuring firm Conway MacKenzie.
"Bankruptcy allows companies to get out of some very
expensive promises that were made many years ago," he says.
Some older companies are changing course without going
through bankruptcy reorganization.
General Motors and Chrysler changed their healthcare
benefits from providing coverage under a company-sponsored plan
to giving retirees $1,500 to $1,650 per year to buy their own
healthcare insurance.
"Those dollars don't provide much coverage in the open
market," says Ed Beltram, vice president of the National Retiree
Legislative Network, which advocates for protection of retiree
benefits.
IRONIC TWIST
The reversal on benefits is an ironic turn of events for a
company whose founder, George Eastman, was known for both his
generosity to the community and his employees, says Art Roberts,
66, who heads the Eastman Kodak Retirees Association.
About four years ago, retirees started to feel the pressure
of Kodak's money troubles through the loss of benefits such as
life insurance and dental insurance, says Roberts, who worked at
Kodak for nearly 40 years as a human resources director before
retiring in 2008.
The benefits that remained cost Kodak $10 million a month
and are listed as a $1.2 billion liability on its books.
Pre-1996 retirees are the only ones affected by the loss of
the survivor benefit, which would have paid surviving spouses 30
percent of a pension upon the death of the retiree. A different
joint and survivor annuity plan, which some retirees chose in
later years, was unaffected.
"I don't think anyone recognized the benefit structure could
totally disappear. When you come down the line, virtually all
the benefits that retirees felt they could depend on were
eliminated," Roberts says.
WHAT TO DO
Starting in 2013, Kodak's retirees will face a variety of
choices on their healthcare coverage, depending on their age.
Those 65 and over have Medicare as an option, while those
younger must either pay the cost of so-called COBRA benefits -
the company's full cost for the insurance, plus an
administrative fee - or buy insurance on their own.
Insurance companies and financial advisers are holding
seminars around Rochester to try to sell services to the mass of
retirees who will be affected.
Frank Armstrong, president of Miami-based wealth management
firm Investor Solutions says it's time to sit down and
re-evaluate. And even though the year end is closing in, he
urges retirees to take their time and avoid a rash decision.
"It's an emotional moment and you may feel a time pressure
to get something done," Armstrong says. "There are going to be
sales seminars. You know there are. The important thing to
realize is you don't want to make a decision there at the
seminar.
He recommends that retirees find a credentialed independent
fiduciary adviser, not a broker or dealer.
"You need to vet the advisers pretty carefully," Armstrong
says. "You don't want a rookie to sort through this with you.
You should take more time to wade through it than you do to
select a large-screen TV."
It's important to sit down and determine your current
expenses, assets and income, says Daniel Keady, director of
financial planning for the retirement plan advisory firm
TIAA-CREF. "Understand the costs you will incur replacing
benefits you may have lost, such as retiree health care."
Retirees shouldn't decide the best way to handle the
situation on their own. They can also consider checking with the
Certified Financial Planner board or the Financial Planning
Association to find a qualified adviser to help.
Tone Kelly, 63, who started at Kodak in 1973 and retired in
2007, is sifting through his options now.
"I always knew something was going to happen," says Kelly,
who has since begun a second career as a wine consultant.
He is relieved that an entire year will pass from the time
Kodak filed for bankruptcy to when the benefits end. He'll be
eligible for Medicare in 13 months and plans to switch to COBRA
to cover the time gap.
Kelly currently pays $430 a month to cover himself and his
wife, and expects his costs t o go up $ 250 a month after Jan. 1.
Kelly doesn't expect to suffer from the added expense,
because he still has his pension, savings and investments.
But others without as much of a buffer, he says, will feel
the pinch, especially if they're still under 65.
"It's going to impact a lot of these people very hard."