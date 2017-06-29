FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kogas signs MOU with Alaska Gasline on LNG development
June 30, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 6 hours ago

Kogas signs MOU with Alaska Gasline on LNG development

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Alaska Gasline Development Corp and Korea Gas Corp (036460.KS) signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington on Wednesday to cooperate on developing an Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the two entities said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

Alaska LNG is a gas pipeline and LNG infrastructure project aimed at moving natural gas from Alaska's North Slope to growing LNG markets in Asia, while Kogas is a state-run natural gas company that is the primary LNG buyer in South Korea and the second-largest corporate LNG buyer in the world, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

