SEOUL Shares of Kolon Industries Inc (120110.KS) surged by the daily limit of 15 percent on Friday after a U.S. federal appeals court threw out a $919.9 million jury verdict against the South Korean company.

On Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, voided the September 2011 verdict that favored DuPont Co (DD.N) over the alleged theft of its trade secrets related to a fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)