NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Kony 2012," a YouTube video targeting a Ugandan guerilla leader, has gone viral, amassing almost 10 million views and celebrity backers like Oprah, Ryan Seacrest and Rihanna.

Invisible Children, a non-profit group, made the 29-minute video to further expose the practices of Ugandan guerilla leader Joseph Rao Kony, head of the Lord's Resistance Army.

Kony is wanted by the International Criminal Court and stands accused of mass kidnapping, sexual abuse and murder, among other offenses.

Not exactly the run of the mill viral video, but this one has lit social media on fire since it debuted on Monday.

The video itself has 9.9 million views and counting while "Uganda," "Invisible Children" and "#StopKony" continue to trend on Twitter.

Next up: support from the political and cultural elite.

On the Invisible Children website, it identifies 20 "Culturemakers" and 20 "Policymakers" it hopes to rally to the cause.

Oprah, Rihanna, Ryan Seacrest, Justin Bieber and Rihanna have already lent their support.

"Was going to sleep last night and saw ur tweets about#StopKony...watched in bed, was blown away. If u haven't seen yet" Seacrest tweeted.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Who else is on the list? Bono, Warren Buffet, George Clooney, Lady Gaga and…Rush Limbaugh. That's just to name a few.

Policymakers include former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as one current candidate - Mitt Romney.

There is some concern about the practices of Invisible Children. A Tumblr, Visible Children, questions how Invisible Children has spent its money.

But, for now, it has a 20-to-1 like/dislike ratio on YouTube.

Who else will join the Kony parade?

