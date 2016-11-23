AirAsia to launch new Chinese low cost carrier
KUALA LUMPUR AirAsia Bhd signed a joint venture agreement with China on Sunday to establish a low cost carrier (LCC), with a base in the east-central city of Zhengzhou.
SEOUL South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co has sold its entire stake in fighter jet manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd, a Hyundai Motor spokeswoman said on Wednesday, without disclosing the value of the deal.
Hyundai Motor had a 4.85 percent stake, or 4.73 million shares, in KAI as of the end of September.
Maeil Business Newspaper said that the transaction was worth about 300 billion won ($255.81 million).
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings is considering buying Nomura Real Estate Holdings in a bid to make real estate operations its new earnings pillar, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.