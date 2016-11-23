An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co has sold its entire stake in fighter jet manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd, a Hyundai Motor spokeswoman said on Wednesday, without disclosing the value of the deal.

Hyundai Motor had a 4.85 percent stake, or 4.73 million shares, in KAI as of the end of September.

Maeil Business Newspaper said that the transaction was worth about 300 billion won ($255.81 million).

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)