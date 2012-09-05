SEOUL Foreigners' net investment in South Korean stocks rose by a record 6.6 trillion won ($5.82 billion) in August, government data showed on Wednesday.

August marked the first month since March during which foreigners turned net buyers of local shares, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement, as improved risk appetite and favorable conditions for arbitrage conditions boosted program trading.

This surge in foreigners' stock purchases contrasted with 2.6 trillion won in foreign net outflows from the local bond market, the sharpest decline since December 2011. Total foreign net investment in South Korean securities rose by 4.0 trillion won in August, the largest since February.

The FSS attributed the August bond market outflows to 2.8 trillion won of redemptions on matured debt. A recent run-up in bond prices on speculation of additional Bank of Korea rate cuts also triggered profit-taking during the month, reducing foreign net purchases of local debt to their weakest since December 2010.

But foreign net investment in local debt may rebound in September after Moody's Investors Service upgraded South Korea's sovereign credit rating to Aa3 from A1 on August 27. The FSS said foreigners purchased a net 621.7 billion won worth of local debt between August 28 and August 31.

Investors from Norway, Switzerland and China continued to increase their holdings in South Korean debt in August. The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Swiss central bank accounted for some of the August investments from their respective countries, a FSS official said without elaborating.

