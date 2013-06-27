SEOUL South Korea's industrial output in May unexpectedly contracted from April, data showed on Friday, suggesting that policymakers' forecast for a gradual pickup in Asia's fourth-largest economy will continue to be tested for the time being.

Industrial output fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in May from the previous month, the fourth drop in five months, Statistics Korea data showed. April's output growth was also revised down to 0.6 percent from the preliminary 0.8 percent growth tipped last month.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for May industrial output to have risen by a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on monthly terms, with forecasts ranging from gains of 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent.

The data comes a day after the finance ministry raised its 2013 growth forecast to 2.7 percent from 2.3 percent previously, casting some doubt on whether the economy will continue to gather momentum in the coming quarters as the government contends.

An official at the statistics agency told Reuters that May's monthly output decline was due in part to a tougher comparison base stemming from a rise in ship deliveries in April.

The Bank of Korea currently expects second-quarter gross domestic product to grow by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in sequential terms, matching the rate of expansion seen in the January-March period. Analysts said May's disappointing output figure doesn't put that forecast at risk, however.

"We'll have to see how the June numbers come out, but we expect average daily exports per working day to set a record of around $2.2 billion," said NH Investment economist Kim Jong-su.

South Korea's industrial output closely mirrors its exports, as the country is home to some of the world's biggest manufacturers of cars, ships and smartphones.

In May, overseas shipments climbed by 3.2 percent from a year earlier, picking up from a 0.4 percent rise in April as demand from China and the United States firmed.

But SK Securities economist Yum Sang-hoon said that soft indicators in April and May will likely have undercut domestic consumption and corporate investment, leading to weaker growth in the latter half of the year compared with the January-June period.

On an annual basis, industrial output fell 1.4 percent in May after a revised 1.6 percent expansion in April, the data showed, compared with a median 0.8 percent increase tipped by the Reuters survey.

The statistics agency data also showed that service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in May on a monthly basis after a revised 0.4 percent increase in April.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)