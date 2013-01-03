Microsoft's Skype draws inspiration from Snapchat in big redesign
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
WASHINGTON The State Department said on Thursday the time was not right for Google Inc's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, and New Mexico's former governor, Bill Richardson, to make a planned trip to North Korea.
"We don't think the timing of this is particularly helpful," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters, citing North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket in December, which raised tensions in the region.
She said both men were well aware of U.S. concerns about the timing of their planned trip.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.