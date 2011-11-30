SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday it was moving briskly ahead with the construction of an experimental light-water reactor and uranium enrichment, and that it was willing to prove the peaceful nature of its program through the U.N. nuclear agency.

North Korea has called for the resumption of international talks aimed at compensating it in return for giving up its nuclear weapons program but the United States and South Korea have demanded Pyongyang's action to implement disarmament steps.

"The construction of experimental LWR (lightwater reactor) and the low enrichment uranium for the provision of raw materials are progressing apace," the North's Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted by official KCNA news agency as saying.

It renewed a call for the resumption of the six-way nuclear talks and said "it can convince the world of the peaceful nature of those activities through the International Atomic Energy Agency," the unnamed spokesman was quoted as saying.

The talks broke down in 2008 when the North rejected a demand by the South and the United States for intrusive inspections to verify steps under a 2005 disarmament accord.

Negotiators from the North and the United States met last month for discussions aimed at seeking a way back into the talks with U.S. officials reporting progress but there was no breakthrough on resuming the stalled negotiations.

The North's leader Kim Jong-il repeated his call for the resumption of the talks last month, which his country walked out of more than two years ago.

Uranium enrichment would give the North a second path to make an atomic bomb along with its plutonium program.

Analysts believe the 2005 disarmament deal remains vague on the North's obligations regarding uranium in a potential loophole that Pyongyang would use to push ahead with it.

A U.S. expert, Siegfried Hecker, was said to have been "stunned" after a visit to the North last year and a tour of an uranium enrichment facility which he described as sophisticated.

