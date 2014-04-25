WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Friday it was aware of reports that a U.S. citizen had been detained in North Korea and it was in touch with the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang on the issue.

North Korea said on Friday it had detained a 24-year-old American tourist on April 10 for what it said was "a gross violation of its legal order." North Korea identified the man as Miller Matthew Todd.

"We are of course aware of the reports that a U.S. citizen was detained in North Korea," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing. "We don't have additional information to share at this time. We have been in touch with the Embassy of Sweden about these reports."

The United States has no diplomatic relations with North Korea and the interests of its citizens in the country are represented by Sweden.

