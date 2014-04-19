France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
JINDO South Korea South Korean divers saw on Saturday three bodies inside the hull of a ferrry that capsized three days ago as they resumed a search and rescue operation for more than 200 people, many of whom teenage students, missing.
The ferry that was carrying more than 470 people capsized and listed sharply before sinking on a voyage from the port of Incheon to the resort island of Jeju. Three crew members including the captain have been arrested.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim)
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
DAKAR A hundred unarmed South Sudanese refugees in east Congo took 13 United Nations mission staff hostage on Tuesday, demanding to be moved to a third country before later releasing them unharmed.