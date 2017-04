SEOUL Korean Air Lines Co Ltd (003490.KS) said on Thursday it would buy 3.98 trillion won ($3.77 billion) worth of aircraft from Boeing Co (BA.N).

The South Korean flag carrier said in a regulatory filing that the purchase would include five Boeing 747-8i planes, six 777-300ER planes and one 787 Dreamliner. The 12 aircraft will be purchased by end-2018.

($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won)

