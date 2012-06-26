AMSTERDAM A major shareholder in Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS), U.S. investor Capital Research and Management, has more than halved its stake to 6.79 percent, leaving Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom group as the only big owner.

America Movil (AMXL.MX), which has stated it is aiming to buy up to 27.7 percent of KPN to gain a foothold in Europe, said on June 21 it had increased its stake to almost 21 percent from 8.7 percent the day before.

Several small KPN shareholders said last week they had sold or were planning to sell their shares, as they expected Slim's bid to succeed, giving him effective control of KPN.

Slim could control KPN with a stake of almost 28 percent because usually only half, or less, of KPN's investors turn up at the company's shareholder meetings.

Capital Research and Management Company held 6.79 percent of KPN's voting rights as of June 21, versus a voting right stake of 15.11 percent in January, filings at Dutch market regulator AFM showed on Tuesday.

Capital Research and Management's UK press office was not immediately available to comment.

