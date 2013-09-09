KPN's Chief Executive Officer Eelco Blok (R) and Chief Financial Officer Eric Hageman speak after the presentation of the 2011 fourth quarter and annual results in The Hague January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

BRUSSELS Dutch telecoms group KPN, the subject of a takeover bid by Mexico's America Movil, said on Monday its chief financial office Eric Hageman had resigned with immediate effect, only a year after taking the job.

The group said in a statement that Hageman was resigning due to personal circumstances and that this was not related to working relationships or the present situation of the group.

"KPN will make a further announcement regarding the CFO role as soon as possible," KPN said.

Hageman was appointed chief financial officer and a member of the management board in September 2012. He had been interim CFO since January 2012 when his predecessor, Carla Smits-Nusteling, unexpectedly quit citing objections over internal governance.

KPN said in its statement that Hageman had made an important contribution to the raising of capital, notably a 3 billion euro ($3.95 billion) rights issue, in 2013 and the intended sale of German mobile unit E-Plus to Telefonica.

The statement made no mention of America Movil, which has bid 2.40 euros to buy the shares in KPN it does not already own.

The Mexican company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, owned nearly 30 percent of the Dutch group until a foundation tasked with protecting the interests of KPN exercised an option to give itself about 50 percent of KPN's voting stock, diluting America Movil's stake.

The move dents the prospects of Slim's proposed 7.2 billion euro offer.

