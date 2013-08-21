The headquarters of German mobile phone operator E-Plus Group is pictured in Duesseldorf July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS) invited its shareholders to vote on October 2 on the proposed sale of its German unit E-Plus, the group said on Wednesday.

KPN said in July that it would sell its E-Plus to Telefonica (TEF.MC) for 8.1 billion euros ($11 billion) in cash and shares.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)