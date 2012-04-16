AMSTERDAM Dutch telecoms firm KPN (KPN.AS) said it was reviewing the strategic options for its Belgian mobile phone operations, known as BASE, but had not yet decided whether to sell the business.

KPN issued the statement after Bloomberg reported that the Netherlands' biggest telecoms company was considering selling BASE in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

BASE is the smallest of the three main operators in Belgium's mobile phone market, after Mobistar, majority-owned by France Telecom FTE.PA, and Belgacom BCOM.BR.

"KPN is conducting a comprehensive review of the strategic options in respect of its mobile operations in Belgium. At this stage however the outcome of this strategic review is not yet clear, and further announcements will be made, if and when appropriate," KPN said in a statement on Monday.

KPN has been struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market shares in its fixed-line and mobile operations and issued a profit warning in January.

BASE will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP APAX.UL, Bloomberg said on its website, citing sources.

($1 = 0.7644 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)