Kraft Foods Inc's KFT.O board of directors on Tuesday approved the spinoff of its North American grocery business to shareholders, with the date for the spinoff set for October 1.

On that date, each Kraft Foods Inc shareholder will receive one share of the spun-off business, Kraft Foods Group, for every three shares of Kraft Foods Inc that they hold.

The company has previously said that the grocery business will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRFT, while its global snacks business, which is being named Mondelez International, will trade under the symbol MDLZ, also on the Nasdaq.

Kraft announced the planned split a year ago.

Kraft shares fell 10 cents to close at $40.90 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

