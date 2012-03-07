A woman grabs a box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese from a shelf at a Walgreens store in Willowbrook, Illinois January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Jefferies downgraded Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N to "hold" from "buy," saying earnings growth at North America's largest packaged food maker is likely to slow down this year hurt by spin-off related costs and higher investments.

Kraft, which will split into two companies later this year, could also face pressure this year from volume weakness that has befallen the entire industry, Jefferies analyst Scott Mushkin said in a client note.

Retailers cutting back on the number of products they stock and higher pension costs will slow earnings per share growth by about 5 percent this year, Mushkin said.

The company plans to prune its portfolio of North American brands this year, which it expects will hurt revenue growth.

Mushkin, who raised his price target on the stock to $41 from $40, said the company will benefit in the long term as the slow earnings growth will create easy comparisons and set up Kraft for a strong performance in 2013 after it splits.

"2012, however, appears to be a year of investment and we expect limited upside for the next 2-3 quarters until the focus shifts to the post-separation outlook," the analyst said.

Mushkin, rated five stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Kraft Foods, ranks first among 20 analysts covering the stock.

Kraft Foods' shares closed at $38.27 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)