LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - GQ has named "Bridesmaids" star and co-writer Kristen Wiig "Bro the Year" in its annual Men of the Year issue -- and enlisted her "Bridesmaids" co-star, Jon Hamm, to pay tribute to the "Saturday Night Live" star.

Hamm says in GQ's December issue how impressed he is that the shy Wiig can play such outrageous characters.

"For a lot of comics, there's a persona they're not comfortable revealing unless they're performing. Kristen is incredibly shy; she has her hoodie pulled up and her sleeves pulled over her hands," Hamm writes. "But this is a woman who wore coconuts on her tits on 'SNL'; she can go to the craziest, most grotesque places on the planet in character."

Hamm, one of the best guest hosts in recent "SNL" seasons, continues, "The first time I noticed her was watching the 'SNL' sketch 'Lady Business.' Kristen's line was 'I'm a bitch in the boardroom, a bore in the bedroom, and I'm a bear on the toilet,' which she delivered with over-the-top seriousness. I thought, 'My God, this girl is funny.'"