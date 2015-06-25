SNC-Lavalin CEO says Elliott's stake in WS Atkins not an obstacle to deal
MONTREAL SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday activist investor Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins "is not an obstacle" to buying the firm.
Kroger Co (KR.N), the largest U.S supermarket operator, said it would increase its quarterly dividend by 13.5 percent and buy back $500 million of shares.
The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split, it fifth stock split since 1979.
Kroger raised its quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share on a pre-split basis from 18.5 cents per share.
The company said it expected to start buying back shares after the end of its current financial year ending January 2016.
Kroger's shares were up about 1.4 percent at $73.93 in midday trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Fashion chain Bebe Stores Inc has clinched deals with its landlords to close its approximately 180 stores, enabling it to avoid filing for bankruptcy and continue to sell merchandise online, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.