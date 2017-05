A robot arm of German industrial robot maker Kuka is pictured at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT China's Midea Group Co Ltd said it obtained 85.7 percent of shares in German industrial robot maker Kuka in its 4.5 billion euros takeover bid, which expired on Friday.

The Chinese home appliance maker said in a filing on Wednesday that Kuka shareholders had tendered 72.2 percent of shares, and it held 13.5 percent already.

An extended offer period will run until Aug. 3, it said.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)