MUNICH German industrial robot maker Kuka on Thursday said its management was examining an offer by Chinese home appliance maker Midea and would give an in-depth response within two weeks.

Midea earlier launched its 4.5 billion-euro (5.1 billion) offer for Kuka, bidding 115.00 euros per share for the German company and reiterating it aimed to acquire more than 30 percent of the company.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)