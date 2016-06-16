Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON India's Tata Steel has agreed the main terms of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme in a move that will see the firm back a new plan that will pose less risk to the company.
MUNICH German industrial robot maker Kuka on Thursday said its management was examining an offer by Chinese home appliance maker Midea and would give an in-depth response within two weeks.
Midea earlier launched its 4.5 billion-euro (5.1 billion) offer for Kuka, bidding 115.00 euros per share for the German company and reiterating it aimed to acquire more than 30 percent of the company.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON India's Tata Steel has agreed the main terms of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme in a move that will see the firm back a new plan that will pose less risk to the company.
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back up to $3 billion shares through a tender offer to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell the stock ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.