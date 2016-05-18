FRANKFURT Factory robot maker Kuka's (KU2G.DE) shareholder Voith [VOITH.UL] said it expects to be briefed by Kuka suitor Midea 000333.SZ about the Chinese group's intention and plans.

"We, as largest shareholder, expect Midea to explain to Voith its plans and intentions," Voith, a family-controlled industrial group, told Reuters in a written statement on Wednesday.

It added it was very pleased with Kuka's share price performance since Voith bought a stake in November 2014, when Kuka shares traded between about 50 euros and 62.50 euros on the stock market.

Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group 000333.SZ on Wednesday made an offer of 115 euros per share for industrial automation group Kuka, prompting the shares to jump 33 percent to 112.60 euros after the market open.

