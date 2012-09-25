WARSAW Poland's wealthiest man Jan Kulczyk would be interested in bidding for state-controlled utilities Enea (ENAE.WA) and Energa if they are put up for sale, the head of his investment vehicle was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We are a natural investor for those groups," Dariusz Mioduski, the chief executive of Kulczyk Investments told daily Rzeczpospolita.

"If they are put up for sale, we will consider filing a bid," he said.

Poland's treasury minister, who oversees state assets, has said he did not plan to sell Enea for now and expected Energa to be floated on the stock exchange in 2013.

Polenergia, a utility owned by Kulczyk Investments, is currently bidding for windfarm developer Polish Energy Partners PEPP.WA.

It also plans to build Elektrownia Polnoc, a power plant in the north of Poland comprising two 1,000-megawatt coal-fired power blocks, and develop offshore windfarms.

