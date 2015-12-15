London - In the more than 30 years Hollywood stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together, rumors have long swirled over potential wedding bells.

But the couple have no intention to tie the knot just yet, the actor says.

"I don' know how that pony gets trotted out of the barn every four or five years but it does," Russell said at the London premiere of "The Hateful Eight" last week regarding the latest marriage rumors.

"Now I wish I had something great to say but look, we've been together coming up on 33 years being unmarried and I guess for the time being we'll continue it that way."