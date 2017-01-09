Moscow storm death toll rises to 16
MOSCOW The death toll in a storm that struck Moscow and surrounding suburbs on Monday has risen to 16, and more than 200 others were injured, Russian officials said.
DUBAI Kuwait has re-routed fourteen incoming flights on Monday due to bad weather conditions, state news agency KUNA said, quoting the country's civil aviation authority.
Flights were re-routed to airports in Damam, Doha and Manama since 0400 local time until visibility is restored, the statement said.
The first flights have resumed to Kuwait International Airport at 0700 local time, the statement added.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)
LOS ANGELES Maryland has become the second U.S. state to pass a law banning the routine use of antibiotics in healthy livestock and poultry, a move aimed at battling the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as "superbugs."