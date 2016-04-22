Prince gives his acceptance speech after being named Male Artist of the Decade at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles, U.S. March 4, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/File Photo

About 1000 high school students sing 'Purple Rain' to honor the late singer Prince at Walt Disney Concert Hall which is illuminated purple in Downtown Los Angeles, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The music of Prince was brought to life a day after his death, as 1,000 Los Angeles high school students sang a tribute to the late singer. The students came together from 31 Los Angeles-area schools at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and sang “Purple Rain.”

Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was found dead in an elevator at his suburban Minneapolis home on Thursday at the age of 57, shocking millions of fans around the world and prompting glowing tributes. Los Angeles City Hall, New York’s Empire State building and Minneapolis’ Interstate 35 bridge were among the numerous monuments around the United States lit up in purple on Thursday night, to honor the late musician