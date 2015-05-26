Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Cement companies Holcim HOLN.VX and Lafarge LAFP.PA said on Tuesday that they have reached a binding agreement under which Irish cement maker CRH Plc (CRH.I) will buy some of their assets for 6.5 billion euro ($7.07 billion).
The deal, which will transform the Irish company into the world's third-biggest building materials supplier, was announced in February and includes assets in Europe, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines.
The divestment deal, which was cleared by EU antitrust regulators last month, was a condition for France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim to merge.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.