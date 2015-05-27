Current CEO of Lafarge Bruno Lafont (L), Wolfgang Reitzle, who will be chairman of the new merged entity LafargeHolcim, and upcoming CEO Eric Olsen (R) pose for the media after a news conference in Zurich April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS Swiss cement maker Holcim HOLN.VX and French merger partner Lafarge LAFP.PA said on Wednesday they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.

The companies confirmed that Holcim Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer would be in charge of finance for the group.

Lafarge Morocco head Saad Sebbar will lead the Middle East and Africa region, while Lafarge France head Pascal Casanova will be in charge of Latin America, the companies said in a joint statement.

The appointments mean each company will have five executives on the combined committee, to be led by Lafarge's Eric Olsen as chief executive.

