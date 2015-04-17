ADVISORY - Story on Kraft Heinz cutting jobs, closing factories withdrawn
The story on Kraft Heinz cutting 5,150 jobs and closing six factories are withdrawn as the news was previously announced.
PARIS Lafarge LAFP.PA and Holcim HOLN.VX gave details on Friday of asset disposals in the United States that they propose as part of their planned merger, due to close in July.
Lafarge said in a joint statement that it would sell its Davenport cement plant in Iowa and seven terminals along the Mississippi River to Summit Materials (SUM.N) for $450 million in cash plus Summit's Bettendorf, Iowa cement terminal.
Holcim would dispose of three terminals in Michigan and Illinois, as well as slag grinding stations in Illinois and New Jersey, the companies said.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.