The logo of Swiss cement maker Holcim is seen on a railway-car in the town of Schlieren near Zurich April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH The third-largest shareholder in Holcim HOLN.VX said it was leaning toward supporting the Swiss cement maker's merger with French rival Lafarge LAFP.PA, according to an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"We are tending toward supporting the Holcim-Lafarge merger," David Herro, the chief investment officer for Chicago-based Harris Associates, was quoted as saying on the paper's website.

The comments were noteworthy because Harris had held back from approving the deal, set to be voted on by investors at a May 8 meeting, until a decision was reached on who would lead the company.

Harris had not commented since Lafarge Holcim named Eric Olsen to lead the combined company last week.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)