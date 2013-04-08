Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French media group Lagardere (LAGA.PA) has begun selling its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA, a key element of the group's planned ownership restructuring.

The sale of the stake, worth 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion) at current prices, will be conducted via a private placement, Lagardere said in a statement on Monday. Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale are global coordinators and bookrunners.

EADS has committed to buying back 500 million euros' ($650.85 million) worth of shares, Lagardere added.

($1=0.7682 euros)

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Greg Mahlich)