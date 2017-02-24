LONDON The Oscar buzz around romance musical "La La Land" and its 14 nominations at Hollywood's top film awards has come to London, with two golden statues of stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling erected in the heart of the city.

The 2.5 meter (8.2 ft) high statues depict the movie's cover poster scene of the two actors dancing. They were placed on the balcony of the Odeon cinema in London's Leicester Square, the venue for numerous movie premieres.

The statues, which took more than 360 hours to make, will remain in place in the run up to Sunday's Academy Awards.

