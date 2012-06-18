Campari investor sells 1.95 percent stake at 6.10 euros: source
MILAN An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari has sold a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros ($6.8) per share, a market source said on Friday.
L&L Energy Inc LLEN.O said it bought a 51 percent controlling stake in a coal mine in Guizhou province in southwestern China, its third such deal this year, as the U.S.-based coal miner looks to strengthen its presence in the region.
L&L shares, which have lost about a third of their value so far this year, were up 9 percent at $1.90 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
The Lashu Mine in Hezhang county, which is expected to start producing in the fall of 2012, will have an annual output rate of 300,000 tons. Production can be expanded to 450,000 tons, the company said.
L&L will initially deposit about $314,000.
The Seattle-based company earlier this year said it was looking for acquisitions to expand in the Guizhou province of China.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MILAN An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari has sold a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros ($6.8) per share, a market source said on Friday.
TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy two firms that build walking robots from Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc , adding to the Japanese company's growing artificial intelligence portfolio.