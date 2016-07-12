A man points to an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of market indices at the floor of Brazil's BM&F Bovespa Stock Market in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA The impressive rally in Brazilian stocks this year is probably finished as concerns over a huge budget deficit offset initial optimism about the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Mexican stocks have little upside too, according to equity strategists surveyed by Reuters, as oil price and currency volatility prompted the central bank to jack up interest rates at the risk of slowing economic growth.

The median forecast of 15 strategists in the poll projected Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stock index .BVSP at 52,800 points at end-2016, 2 percent down from Monday's close.

The index has gained almost 25 percent year-to-date, which combined with a steep currency appreciation amounts to a rise of 47 percent in six months.

Shares soared on prospects of Rousseff's impeachment even though the economy plunged into its worst recession in probably more than a century, with more than 11 million unemployed workers and a string of corporate defaults.

Analysts say the rally has not yet made Brazilian stocks too expensive, as the index's price-to-earnings ratio remains slightly below its historical average at just 12.0, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Despite signs the central bank could cut interest rates later this year, strategists said markets have grown more cautious about whether interim President Michel Temer will have enough political support to implement austerity measures designed to bring the country's deficit down from an expected 170 billion reais ($51.8 billion) this year.

"We think the role of rate cuts as a market catalyst may be overestimated," wrote Credit Suisse strategists Andrew Campbell and Mariana Hernandes at a report dated late June. "Country risk and inflation levels are more relevant valuation drivers."

Interim President Temer has pledged to end years of heavy state intervention in the economy and curb government spending, praising investors worried about Brazil's recent loss of investment-grade status by all major ratings agencies.

His austerity measures nonetheless depend on uncertain Congress support, especially a constitutional amendment to cap government spending and a proposal to raise the minimum retirement age. Temer has pledged to send both to Congress by year-end.

In Mexico, the median forecast of 13 strategists in the poll projected the benchmark IPC stock index .MXX at 47,500 points at end-2016, 3 percent up from Monday's close.

Mexico's central bank aggressively raised its key interest rate more than expected in late June, to 4.25 percent, in a bid to support the peso and calm concerns that currency weakness could inflame inflation.

The Mexican peso has been one of the worst performers this year on fears of U.S. interest rate hikes and a potential victory of Donald Trump, who vowed to build a wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico, in the November U.S. presidential elections. [BRL/POLL]

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia and Miguel Gutierrez and Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City; Editing by Ross Finley and Jeffrey Hodgson)