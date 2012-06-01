SAO PAULO Power utility AES Brasil aims to grow its electricity generation over the next three years by buying rivals and bidding in government wind power auctions, the company's chief executive officer said on Friday.

"We are eyeing a series of opportunities that could allow the company's participation in auctions, along with acquisition opportunities," Britaldo Soares, who heads the Brazilian unit of U.S. energy giant AES Corp (AES.N), told the Reuters Latin American Investment.

That comes as the São Paulo-based company is seeking to boost its power generation capacity by 3,000 megawatts by 2015 through huge investments in thermal and wind power, Soares said.

Thermal energy is another segment in which AES Brasil will participate actively, with a special focus on the so-called A-5 government auction that will take place in October.

AES Brasil controls distribution arms AES Sul and AES Eletropaulo (ELPL3.SA), which provides power to Brazil's largest city, as well as generation unit AES Tietê, AES Uruguaiana and AES Infoenergy.

Soares said AES Brasil will not seek distribution targets as intensely. The company is not interested in bidding for the assets of Grupo Rede Energia (REDE3.SA), the debt-laden company with a unit seeking out-of-court debt renegotiation this year.

A bid for a stake in local group Neoenergia is unlikely too.

"We are not looking at Grupo Rede or Neoenergia at the moment and we are not analyzing them either," Soares said.

Interest in some power assets has grown in recent months as the government and private companies seek to boost their market share in power distribution, in order to offset the risk of declining rates in coming years. Consolidation is key for the companies to gain financial and operating muscle.

AES Brasil and China's State Grid are among companies that gave up on plans to buy assets from Grupo Rede Energia (REDE3.SA), citing regulatory risks and the high price requested, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters earlier this year.

(Reporting by Anna Flávia Rochas and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jim Marshall)