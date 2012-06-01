SAO PAULO Latin American banks seeking to expand regionally may do so at the expense of their Spanish rivals, who could head for the exits in some countries as credit-related losses at home mount.

Faced with mortgage-related losses that may top $330 billion, Spanish banks are being challenged in Latin America by deep-pocketed local lenders hungry to seize market share, especially from rivals in need of fresh cash.

After spending a combined $18 billion to build a Latin America network spanning from Mexico to Tierra del Fuego, Banco Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC) will likely do whatever it takes to stay put in a market that earns a quarter of their annual profit. Staying the course in Latin America also allows them to avoid being trapped inside Spain's ailing economy.

Still, local competitors have become stronger in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis and some are looking to take advantage of the Spanish banks' troubles.

Executives from Brazilian, Colombian, Chilean and Mexican banks, speaking at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit this week, sought to play down the impact of potential fallout from Spain's credit markets, but they highlighted the allure of Santander's and BBVA's assets in the region.

"The best defense that both BBVA and Santander have has been their Latin American operations, what they have in Brazil, in Mexico, in Chile," said Fernando Massu, CEO of Santiago-based CorpBanca, which bought Santander's Colombian unit last year.

That sale allowed Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, to book an $830 million capital gain at a time of need.

The financial malaise in Europe has forced Spanish banks to shed some assets and pull out of some markets to reduce risks, cut costs and meet tougher capital rules to prevent a repeat of the 2008 crisis that shuttered dozens of lenders and left millions without jobs.

Latin American credit markets, however, are unlikely to suffer if Spanish banks run for the doors because local lenders have grown strong enough to pick up any slack in the corporate loans business, executives said at the Reuters Summit.

In fact, most of those executives think both lenders will fight to stay in the region.

Santander is probably done with asset divestments in the region, said Claudio Melandri, chief executive at the lender's Chilean subsidiary (SAN.MC).

Partly thanks to years of booming credit growth and strict risk controls, Latin America's financial industry is well capitalized to withstand any type of turmoil stemming from Europe's woes, said Roberto Egydio Setubal, CEO of Brazil's largest private-sector bank Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA).

In the case of Brazil, however, a spike in loan defaults could erode some of the system's robustness. And Colombian policymakers have repeatedly voiced concerns over the rapid expansion in lending after the 2008 financial crisis.

RAISING FUNDS FROM SALES

The wager that Santander and BBVA made about 15 years ago to invest in a region where Spain was once a colonial power is really paying off now, when both banks need it most. Booming profits at some units is helping Santander cope with the collapse of Spain's housing market and soaring debt defaults.

Santander sold $958 million worth of shares of its Chilean unit SAN.SN in December and a 5.8 percent stake of Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) stock to raise capital for the Madrid-based parent company. An initial public offering of its Mexican business is underway.

Additionally, Santander and BBVA have been retreating from low-margin lending activities such as wholesale banking to help their parent companies preserve capital. Santander Brasil CEO Marcial Portela Alvarez denied in a newspaper interview this week that the unit is up for sale, seeking to put an end to weeks of speculation on the matter.

"Banks are trying to figure out what businesses they really want to be in," said Alejandro Valenzuela, CEO of Mexican lender Banorte. Although Banorte is eyeing acquisition opportunities, it is still digesting two takeovers from last year.

ATTRACTIVE TARGETS

BBVA's pension units in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and Chile are among the assets up for sale so the group can comply with stricter capital rules in Spain.

David Bojanini, CEO of Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana SIS.CN, the parent company of Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank, would consider buying those assets if regulations allowed.

CorpBanca could also jump into an eventual auction for BBVA's pension fund subsidiaries, Massu added.

"We are just starting to explore," Bojanini said. "We can't say we will buy in this country or whatever because we have to look very carefully at what BBVA wants to do with its assets and what opportunities could arise for us there."

Medellin, Colombia-based Grupo Sura paid more than $3.5 billion last year for the regional assets of ING Groep NV ING.AS and was on the lookout for strong pension and insurance investments but may be bound by anti-monopoly laws as the biggest player in Latin America's pension fund market.

In addition, high prices for banking assets have deterred bidding for some players, Itau Unibanco's Setubal said. Itau has chosen to grow organically in the region, he added, noting that his bank recently opened an investment banking unit in Colombia with about 40 bankers.

Exiting some markets in Latin America was due more to a strategic view of the business and not mainly to raise capital to cover losses in Spain, Santander Chile's Melandri said.

Yet, a worsening of Spain's crisis could make it harder for executives at Santander and BBVA to predict the size of losses, depressing the price of some of their Latin American assets. Home prices in Spain have fallen about 25 percent since 2007, and some analysts say that drop is only about half of what would be needed to eliminate excess housing supply.

Paradoxically, as European lenders downsize their overseas operations to preserve capital, Latin American banks have embarked on an aggressive expansion across the region - sparking worries whether, at some point, they could join the infamous "too big to fail" ranks.

Banorte's Valenzuela expects consolidation to gain steam in coming years, not just from foreign subsidiaries selling assets, but also from locals. He foresees about 80 percent of Mexico's 42 banks looking to combine with others - a move that might lure other Latin American rivals like Brazil's Itau Unibanco.

(Additional reporting by Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo, Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota, Anthony Esposito and Felipe Inturrieta in Santiago, and Elinor Comlay and Tomas Sarmiento in Mexico City; Editing by Todd Benson, Kieran Murray; Editing by Kenneth Barry)